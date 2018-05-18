Best Of Video: The Week That Was

The news of the week has been interesting and groundbreaking. Grain SA held its NAMPO Harvest Day 2018 in Free State, where farmers spoke passionately about the land debate, and the Minister of Small Business Development went to visit a woman who started farming in Alexandra in support of her venture. Here are some of the highlights of the week.

1. Violet Mabaso Gets A Helping Hand From Minister Zulu

HuffPost previously did a story on Violet Mabaso and her Alexandra farm. Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu visited her to offer support.

2. Farmers Talk Land At #NAMPO2018 Agricultural Event

Farmers and an agribusinessman interviewed at the #NAMPO2018 agricultural event give their perceptions on the sensitive land expropriation debate.

3. 'Cut Off The Fluff' And Make Your Money Last Longer

"Uzalo" star Khaya Dladla gives insight into how you can save money, and how to stop your money from disappearing without you knowing where it went.

4. Zandspruit Boxing: Producing Future Champions By Keeping Children Off The Street

Nkosi Phendule has opened a boxing school in the local community of Zandspruit, just north of Johannesburg, aimed at keeping children off the street. Phendule hopes that by training these kids, he can produce future champions that will represent Zandspruit positively and distance the township from the perception that it is crime-ridden and filled with social evils.

5. 'The Whitney Show' Star Belinda Davids: How Her Journey Began

Belinda Davids sat down with HuffPost to share how her musical journey began and discuss her career highlight: performing at the Apollo.