Special Hearing Into Cash-In-Transit Heists After Dramatic Boksburg Robbery

The Portfolio Committee on Police in Parliament will hold a special hearing on cash-in-transit heists on Friday, following Thursday's dramatic heist where two security vehicles were blown up in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

According to eNCA, the committee's chairperson Francois Beukman says the police must strengthen crime intelligence and the Hawks' units to deal with what he says is an increase in cash-in-transit heists.

The hearing will be attended by a variety of stakeholders including private security companies and Business Against Crime.

On Thursday, streets were left littered with bullet casings and bank notes following two explosions that destroyed two G4S security cash-in-transit vans, according to TimesLive.

Several gunmen reportedly targeted the vehicles at around 9.30am on Thursday morning. Two of the four security guards were injured in a shootout that ensued with about 10 suspects. After the police gave chase, some of the suspects were reportedly captured at the George Coch hostel in Johannesburg.

According to The Star, at least seven bags of bank notes were salvaged. It is not clear how much money the robbers ultimately were able to steal.

Five suspects were reportedly arrested. A getaway car and rifle were reportedly recovered, and at least eight people, two of them bystanders, were injured, according to TimesLive.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that the robbers travelled in three separate cars.

"They shot at the two G4S vans and then there was an exchange of fire between them and the security officers. Two security officers were shot in the process," he reportedly said.