    18/05/2018 17:07 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Tributes Pour In For Legendary Musician Phillip Tabane

    He died in Pretoria on Friday.

    Phillip Tabane.

    Jazz musician Dr Phillip Tabane has died and tributes continue to pour in as the country mourns his death.

    The 84-year-old had two honorary doctorates in music, one of which was conferred on him by the University of Venda in 1998.

    He was well known for hit songs that included, among others, "Kea Bereka," "Nkupi" and "Muvhango".

    Tributes have and continue to pour in from South Africans:

