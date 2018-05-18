Tributes Pour In For Legendary Musician Phillip Tabane

Jazz musician Dr Phillip Tabane has died and tributes continue to pour in as the country mourns his death.

The 84-year-old had two honorary doctorates in music, one of which was conferred on him by the University of Venda in 1998.

He was well known for hit songs that included, among others, "Kea Bereka," "Nkupi" and "Muvhango".

He died in Pretoria on Friday.

Tributes have and continue to pour in from South Africans:

May Bra PHIL spirit permeate all over Africa and beyond his genius-infectious #PhillipTabane — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) May 18, 2018

Devastated on hearing the news of the passing of the GREAT #PhilipTabane.Condolences to the family at this time.His music will live on for generations to come.Robala Mogalabe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XO4tEJfRSF — Paul Mnisi (@PaulweMvula) May 18, 2018

RIP Dr Philip Tabane & Thank you for the genius 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GRpm0a98ur — Kagiso Lediga (@KagisoLediga) May 18, 2018