WATCH: Jika! Mi Casa Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

The renowned music group Mi Casa says its latest international publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing should be a reminder to local artists to always protect their work.

The partnership, which was a year in the making, will not only see Mi Casa's music taken to the global market, but will also ensure that the trio is represented by a publisher with a worldwide presence, which gives them an opportunity to connect with other esteemed songwriters from Sony/ATV's roster.

Speaking during the announcement event in Milpark, Rowlin Naicker, managing director of the publishing company, said he's excited to work with the trio.

J'Something, Mi Casa member and a regular on local TV shows, said they were looking for a publisher who has the same vision and passion for local music as they do, and Sony/ATV understood their strategy.

He said he hopes artists learn the importance of copyrighting and owning their work.

"As musos, one of the things we have a newfound respect for is the amount of craft that goes into making what we do — and publishing is at the core of that. It is your first copyright. Before a song becomes anything that you know, it is just a material of work that is protected by that copyright."

He said the deal was important from a growth point of view.

"We're a group that tours internationally, and to be backed up from a publishing point of view globally by a publisher that also has a global footprint, was something that was lacking. Aligning with Sony/ATV is in line with what we're trying to achieve as a band. We've done four albums with many hits in them, but one of the things that we're excited about is getting into the studio again," he said.

The group has been nominated in three categories for its latest album, "Familia", at the upcoming South African Music Awards (Samas); recognition which J'Something says they don't take for granted.

"Seven years down the line and over four albums later, we're still getting Sama nominations — which we are really grateful for," he said.