Young Rebecca Is Raising Cash To Keep Puppies Warm

A Grade 6 pupil from Paulus Primary School is on a mission to buy 2,000 blankets for dogs at the SPCA in Waltloo, Pretoria, this winter.

"They have 400 kennels with several dogs each — and they need a spare set when the one set is washed," Rebecca Queiros said on her "Keep A Doggie Warm This Winter" page.

She has already made the first delivery of 71 blankets, which she received as donations from family and friends.

In her personal message, she says that Tshwane SPCA is doing a great job under tough circumstances. According to their page, they assisted 38,100 animals in 2017, and there have been 4,255 adoptions since March 2015.

Queiros has already raised more than R1,000 and her target is R6,000.

"Please help keep a rescue doggie warm this winter," she said