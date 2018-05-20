Babes Wodumo Has Not Yet Laid Assault Charges Against Mampinstha

People are calling for record-label boss Mampinstha to face the full might of the law, in the wake of the latest assault allegations made against him.

During a Metro FM interview with Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Friday, Babes Wodumo claimed that Mampinstha, to whom she was engaged, physically assaulted her.

She said she'd ended their relationship recently, after things turned "sour".

Wodumo also alleged that the picture that sparked marriage and pregnancy rumours recently posted on — and subsequently deleted from — her Instagram page, was not posted by her, but by Mampintsha — supposedly to give people the impression that they were still together.

Referring to an incident in which she had a bleeding nose and a broken leg, allegedly as a result of the assault, Ndlovu said: "But we all know, we've heard from multiple sources, we've witnessed the fact that you have been physically abused by Mampintsha. That he has beaten you in your relationship."

At this point, Wodumo can be seen taking deep breaths and crying while nodding.

You can listen to the interview here, or watch below — as the interview was broadcast live on Wodumo's Instagram page.

In response to the allegations, Mampinstha, who managed Wodumo on his label, West Ink Records, released a statement to respond to what he called "public hysteria" emanating from the interview.

"I am no saint, nor do I plead absolute innocence in the claims made in that interview. I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our [sic] relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain," the statement read.

Read it in full here:

In a video shared on Twitter on Saturday evening, Mampinstha blamed jealous people and a "third hand" for the dramatic turn of events during the interview.

He said he hopes Wodumo can see that there were "enemies" out to destroy their relationship.

But people, including Wodumo's sister, Nonduh Simelane, did not buy it.

Simelane took to Facebook to share her reaction when Babes first alleged that Mampintsha was abusing her.

Ndlovu, who vowed on air to protect Wodumo, said on Saturday that the office of police minster Bheki Cele had offered Wodumo protection.

Wodumo's new manager, Keke Mokoena, told TshisaLIVE that the singer was going to be okay.

"I'm really proud of her. We're all shocked. I dunno. F*ck. This was not part of the plan. We were there because we were dropping a song. It all just happened in the weirdest way," she told the publication, after the Metro FM interview.

The Not In My Name movement met with Wodumo and her management to offer support and counselling.

Not In My Name CEO Siya Jentile told Power FM that the organisation had advised Wodumo to pursue the matter legally.

Although she is reportedly considering her options, Wodumo has not as yet laid any charges against Mampinstha.