SuperSport To Probe Ashwin Willemse Walkout

SuperSport will reportedly investigate the incident on Saturday night, in which ex-Bok and rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse walked off set during a live broadcast.

The former Springbok wing lashed out at fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on air, saying he would not be "patronised by two individuals who played in the apartheid/segregated era".

He subsequently walked off set. It is not known what Mallett and Botha said to provoke the outburst, but according to Sport24, he objected to being considered a "quota player".

In the clip of the video he can be heard saying he's glad that the matter is now in the public domain.

VIDEO: Ashwin Willemse slams Nick Mallett and Naas Botha before walking off the SuperSport set. pic.twitter.com/iYl0yRFfUu — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) May 19, 2018

Many tweeps commented on the matter, with most of them supporting Willemse.

My fellow white people exposing their casual racism on the #AshwinWillemse walkout. White SAfrcns have no empathy for black people. — Kim (@Kimisinacult) May 19, 2018

We stand with #AshwinWillemse ! — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 19, 2018

There is nothing unprofessional about what Ashwin Willemse did, professionalism must never be used to protect racists. #AshwinWillemse — Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) May 19, 2018