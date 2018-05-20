EDITION
    20/05/2018 09:06 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    SuperSport To Probe Ashwin Willemse Walkout

    The former Springbok wing lashed out at fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on Saturday, before angrily leaving the set.

    Twitter.com

    SuperSport will reportedly investigate the incident on Saturday night, in which ex-Bok and rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse walked off set during a live broadcast.

    The former Springbok wing lashed out at fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on air, saying he would not be "patronised by two individuals who played in the apartheid/segregated era".

    He subsequently walked off set. It is not known what Mallett and Botha said to provoke the outburst, but according to Sport24, he objected to being considered a "quota player".

    In the clip of the video he can be heard saying he's glad that the matter is now in the public domain.

    Many tweeps commented on the matter, with most of them supporting Willemse.

