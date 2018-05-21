Full Statement By SuperSport On Willemse, Mallett And Botha Bust-Up

Following the on-air incident on Saturday, senior management and staff of MultiChoice and SuperSport met with the four presenters, namely Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett, Naas Botha and Motshidisi Mohono, at SuperSport today. Meetings were also conducted with Anthony Banks, the director, and Mandla Ntsibande, the producer, who worked on the night. The meetings were positive and cordial with the presenters engaging directly with one another. There was a significant move in the parties finding common ground. SuperSport and MultiChoice have, however, requested all parties that we continue with a deeper engagement process to confront the complex issues which our past has thrust upon the workplace. This is merely the first stage of the process to address the issues raised by the weekend's events. All the parties have agreed to continue participating in this process. Said Ashwin Willemse: "We had robust discussions in which I aired my views. I'm very appreciative of the process undertaken by SuperSport. The complexity of the issues are very profound." Said Nick Mallett: "I appreciated the opportunity to air my views. Clearly there are issues that must be grappled with. I am more than happy to collaborate and contribute to resolving this matter." Said Naas Botha: "This was a first meeting and we all had our say, which was helpful. We've invested in a process to resolve matters and I'm confident that we will get a satisfactory resolution."