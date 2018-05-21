LOL; Shabba's Barcelona Selfie — A Gift That Keeps Giving!

Local soccer star Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala was among many South Africans excited for the arrival of footballing giants FC Barcelona last week.

The Spanish champions were in South Africa for their friendly match against Sundowns as part of the Madiba Centenary Celebrations.

Shabba could not miss the opportunity to grab a selfie — albeit from a distance — with the squad.

But seemingly, he wasn't ready for what his picture was about to become on the internet.

All week long, people have photoshopped the KaizerChiefs captain into all kinds of scenarios — and of course, Britain's royal wedding this weekend was a gift!

Shabba has added an #FACupFinal medal to his tally



But he wasn't the only one. Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo also had a very similar "selfie".