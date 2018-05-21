LOL; Shabba's Barcelona Selfie — A Gift That Keeps Giving!

Local soccer star Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala was among many South Africans excited for the arrival of footballing giants FC Barcelona last week.
The Spanish champions were in South Africa for their friendly match against Sundowns as part of the Madiba Centenary Celebrations.
READ: IN PICTURES: Mamelodi Sundowns Vs FC Barcelona at FNB Stadium
Shabba could not miss the opportunity to grab a selfie — albeit from a distance — with the squad.
But seemingly, he wasn't ready for what his picture was about to become on the internet.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: What Does It Feel Like To Score Against FC Barcelona? Well, Just Ask Sibusiso Vilakazi...
All week long, people have photoshopped the KaizerChiefs captain into all kinds of scenarios — and of course, Britain's royal wedding this weekend was a gift!
South Africans & chill! pic.twitter.com/QWbvlMfqD9— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 20, 2018
May 20, 2018
Indeed there's no chill in Mzansi pic.twitter.com/i78qY6sUKj— IG: (@Cebo_Matabata) May 20, 2018
Hahaha pic.twitter.com/KwjbRfbG5N— Nutty (@_NuttySt) May 20, 2018
guyz am sorry but..... pic.twitter.com/dIGCMOWzGw— HiRich (@HiRichamcold) May 20, 2018
Shabba has added an #FACupFinal medal to his tally— #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa (@Zuks_Franco) May 19, 2018
All things are possible #KCOneTeam pic.twitter.com/xE0dOSAptQ
But he wasn't the only one. Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo also had a very similar "selfie".