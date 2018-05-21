READ: Mshoza's Open Letter In Response To Babes Wodumo's Alleged Assault

Kwaito musician Mshoza has penned an emotional letter to Gqom singer Babes Wodumo, following her allegations that she'd been assaulted by her former partner, Mampinstha.

During a Metro FM interview with Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Friday, Wodumo, when asked, confirmed that Mampinstha, to whom she was engaged, physically assaulted her.

The interview has elicited outrage on social media, with many calling for the record-label boss (and Wodumo's former manager) to face the full might of the law.

Responding to the revelations, Mshoza, herself an alleged victim of domestic violence, said she could not sleep when she heard Wodumo's story.

"I kept asking myself, what have we done wrong? Who do we turn to?" she wrote in the letter. "Be strong, my princess, and know you are not alone. Amanxeba ['the wounds'] will heal one day at a time. Together we will fight against women abuse. One day these tears will be turned into smiles and happiness," read the letter.

Read it in full here:

#Mshoza has written an open letter to #BabesWodumo. Over the weekend, both women were reported to have been abused by their partners. Mshoza, who is currently in hiding, laid charges against her husband and hoped Babes Wodumo would "have the courage to say enough is enough" too pic.twitter.com/bvT4EnZGUw — Established Africa (@_EstAfrica) May 21, 2018

Police confirmed to TshisaLive that Mshoza had recently laid charges of assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm against her husband, Thuthukani Mvula, who was subsequently released on R5,000 bail.

Responding to the allegations against him, Mampintsha admitted to "overreacting in a couple of incidents" during his relationship with Wodumo "over certain things".

Read his statement below:

In a video posted later on Saturday, he blamed "a third hand" for the way things turned between them. He also asked when Wodumo "would defend him in return" — as he claims to have been defending her for a long time.

There is no apology whatsoever from #Mampintsha In my opinion, Babes should just cut all ties with him, she deserve much better! #MampintshaIsTrash #MampintshaMustFall I wont be listening to the music he will be producing in the future😭😭🤬😡😤 pic.twitter.com/tSMQ2FDsf3 — Nesane Ace Mashudu (@Acemashudu) May 19, 2018

No charges had been laid against Mampintsha at the time of publication.