EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    21/05/2018 14:16 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Some Women Never Go Back To Their Pre-Pregnancy Weight, And That's A Fact

    But the pressure to get back there is unreal.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The pressure on women to snap back to their pre-pregnant bodies after pregnancy is real, yet a fact that's not largely spoken about is that some women never go back to their pre-pregnancy weight, even if it may seem like a breeze for others.

    It's something the people's doctor, Dr Sindi van Zyl, shared on Twitter recently, dishing out some other uncomfortable truths about pregnancy weight gain and loss — and we were all ears.

    Here are five things we learnt from her tweets:

    1. It's necessary to gain weight during pregnancy

    2. You may or may not lose your pregnancy weight after giving birth

    3. The diet pill Duromine is requested mostly by postpartum mothers

    4. There is no timeframe for snapping back to your pre-pregnancy weight, focus on being healthy

    5. Breastfeeding can help with weight loss, or not

    From self-consciousness about stretch marks to difficulties accepting their new weight, mothers responded to Van Zyl with personal accounts of pregnancy weight, all speaking to the above points.

    MORE:Lifestylepre-pregnancy weight