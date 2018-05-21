Some Women Never Go Back To Their Pre-Pregnancy Weight, And That's A Fact

The pressure on women to snap back to their pre-pregnant bodies after pregnancy is real, yet a fact that's not largely spoken about is that some women never go back to their pre-pregnancy weight, even if it may seem like a breeze for others.

It's something the people's doctor, Dr Sindi van Zyl, shared on Twitter recently, dishing out some other uncomfortable truths about pregnancy weight gain and loss — and we were all ears.

Here are five things we learnt from her tweets:

1. It's necessary to gain weight during pregnancy

When you are pregnant, we WANT you to gain weight. We know what the range is for your body weight. Healthy mommy = healthy baby. We love healthy babies! — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

2. You may or may not lose your pregnancy weight after giving birth

Some women are tiny pre-pregnancy. They gain a lot of weight during pregnancy. And they go back to their tiny pre-pregnancy selves.



Some women are tiny pre-pregnancy. They gain a lot of weight during pregnancy and can't shed it afterwards. They are never tiny again



That's life — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

3. The diet pill Duromine is requested mostly by postpartum mothers

I am choosing my words carefully by the way.



Guess who abuses #Duromine the most in South Africa?



Post-partum mothers.



A white woman came to consult & she asked for a Duromine script. Her plug needed it



I laughed & said "you definitely don't follow me on Twitter. I can tell" — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

I refused to give her the prescription. I gave her a long lecture about snapping back and I asked her to stop abusing #Duromine .



She cried you guys. There is so much pressure on her to go back to her pre-pregnancy weight and body shape.



I was heartbroken — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

4. There is no timeframe for snapping back to your pre-pregnancy weight, focus on being healthy

Unfortunately, the media has decided that after pregnancy, one can't have squishy bits. No jelly belly, no thunder thighs, no double chin. You must SNAP BACK in record time and you shall be applauded.



Is snapping back compulsory? No



Is snapping back an achievement? No — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

5. Breastfeeding can help with weight loss, or not

I breastfed exclusively for about four months and that is how I lost my pregnancy weight.



I went back to my usual #PlusSize self.



To go back to anything smaller would have required a tremendous effort - for ME. — DJ Dr Sindz 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) May 20, 2018

From self-consciousness about stretch marks to difficulties accepting their new weight, mothers responded to Van Zyl with personal accounts of pregnancy weight, all speaking to the above points.

yaaa kunzima kuba ngumake! was a 65 went up to 75 & my baby is over 1 but Im still a 75 😰😰 & those unonile words everytime I am told😣😔😰😰 — Beauty (@NofanezileMngun) May 20, 2018

Was so obsessed with losing weight after my 1st, but I kept gaining it...took me a year and a half to to realize it wasn't important...when my mentality changed I started to loose weight...we live in a time where we allow strangers to control us 😭 https://t.co/I3NhgBIvij — Chawada Musvaire (@MsMusvaire) May 20, 2018

I was 52kg, went all the way up to 68kg



I feel like it was stomach that was huge



But I was able get back my body, back at 52kg



Now problem is, 4 years later, stretch marks are still not gone

I wanna get rid of them but for now, I got choice but to love them pic.twitter.com/xP7zZDXCXA — Mpilou (@PorscheNND) May 20, 2018

I used Duromine after my first baby. Theres a pharmacy thats sells it without a prescription. I hardly slept when i was using it but cause i had my baby at a young age i had pressure to be thin again — Mme Tshedza (@grace_monama) May 20, 2018