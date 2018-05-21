Suicidal Ideation Among Students – A Growing Problem That Needs Serious Attention

The number of children hospitalised for thinking about suicide — known as suicidal ideation — and attempting suicide has more than doubled in the U.S. in the past 10 years, according to a recently released study, with the largest increases seen among adolescents in two age groups: 12 to 14 years old and 15 to 17.

Increases were higher among girls than boys, the study says, and researchers observed significantly more suicide attempts or suicidal ideations during school terms than in the holidays.

Findings from the U.S. study correlate with research conducted by South African researchers in the same subject area in 2013. Data collected from more than 1,300 students revealed that rates of suicidal ideation were higher among students in South Africa than the general population of the country and student populations in other parts of the world.

Another local study found a high prevalence of suicidal ideation (32.3 percent) and suicide attempts (6.9 percent) among South African medical students, which was three times higher than South Africans in general in that age group.

Cassey Chambers, operations director at The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) previously told HuffPost that suicidal ideation was one of the top three mental health issues affecting South African students in high school and in institutions of higher learning.

"It is a very serious issue that needs urgent attention. We get calls from students who feel completely helpless and hopeless," said Chambers, who further noted that suicide symptoms are trickier to spot quickly as they differ from one person to the next.

tw: suicide



Suicidal ideation simply means thinking about suicide or of being better off dead.



These can blend with intrusive thoughts - "I could just jump here" "I could just step in the road" "I could reach for that razor".



Don't downplay this. Seek support <3 — Thal (@thalestral) January 7, 2018

Risk factors

The South African researchers observed symptoms of depression and trauma as predictors to suicidal ideation in the students — something Chambers also pointed out: "Suicidal thoughts are normally underpinned by an existing mental health condition that may be diagnosed or undiagnosed."

Various studies have also proven that mental disorders play a big role in the increased risk of suicidal ideation and suicide, with estimates suggesting that up to 90 percent of individuals who take their own lives, attempt to or think about doing so suffer from some type of mental health disorder. This could include depression, trauma, chronic stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, an eating disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia and personality disorders.

There are some common warning signs that someone may be suicidal and these include withdrawing from normal social circles and activities, an abrupt change in personality and behaviour, severe mood swings, talk of or a fixation with suicide, feelings of despair, substance abuse and acting recklessly.

A2: Warning signs are the ways people talk, behavior and feel related to suicidal ideation and behavior. Most people show at least some of these signs in the months and weeks before they attempt suicide. #SOSChat pic.twitter.com/CwbOJ1zdrS — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (@afspnational) May 9, 2018

Help

"I don't have any one magic answer that explains why we're seeing this," said Dr Gregory Plemmons, one of the U.S. study's authors.

But there's help, and here are organisations that can be a good place to start if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts:

Suicide Crisis Line: You can contact them on 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393.

SADAG: The South African Depression and Anxiety Group offers free and confidential counselling. Their toll free number is 0800 212 223.

Lifeline: A 24-hour crisis centre offering free and confidential counselling in all areas. Reachable on 0861 322 322.

Students who are not sure if their symptoms should be a concern can fill in self-screening questionnaires on SADAG's website.

"If a friend notices the symptoms in their friend, they too should reach out for help – it could literally save a life. So don't wait to get help from a mental health professional," Chambers said.

She also advised parents and guardians to offer as much support to their children in high school and at tertiary institutions as possible. "Ask them how they are coping, what they are battling with and what helps them cope. And if you suspect there's an issue, get help as soon as you can."

SuSy