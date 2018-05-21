Supra Says There's A 'Plot' To Kill Him. Hawks Say, 'Yeah, Whatever'...

The so-called assassination plot against embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, currently on leave following weeks of violent protests and calls for his resignation, is fake, the Hawks reportedly believe.

City Press reported that the detectives working on the case believe there is no plot to kill Mahumapelo, and it appears as though the claim may have been an attempt to detract from the calls for his removal.

Earlier this month, Mahumapelo reportedly said he uncovered a plot to kill him, led by people who were orchestrating the calls for his removal. His spokesperson, Brian Setswambung told eNCA that money had already changed hands, with hitmen having been paid R250,000 to carry out the job.

Mahumapelo's security was reportedly increased and he opened a case of conspiracy to commit murder at the Mahikeng police station.

Eyewitness News reported that the Hawks confirmed an investigation into the claims. A former Mahikeng local councillor was reportedly sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to kill Mahumapelo last year.

His spokesperson also told eNCA earlier in May that he was being truthful about the claims.

But the detectives working on the case reportedly told City Press that after interviewing the woman who claimed to have tipped off Mahumapelo about the plot, they felt the claim was "not convincing at all".

A source reportedly said, "It was not difficult to read between the lines and realise the girl was probably coached to lie, but she is definitely not a good liar or was not well trained.

"But then, we're trained to detect it when someone is lying. The premier could have been lied to, or it can be anything really, just not the truth."

One source reportedly said the woman could not "give even a single name" of those supposedly in the group plotting to kill Mahumapelo, and said they all used code names. But she reportedly gave "three or four" numbers for her own code name.

She also could not tell the Hawks who made the drop-off of the money, where it was made of for whom.

"She is a young girl and not convincing or helpful at all," a police source reportedly said.