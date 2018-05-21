NEWS & POLITICS Watch: The Redistribution Bill Will Be The 'Heartbeat' Of The Land-Reform Project – Professor Ruth Hall One of the outcomes of the ANC's land summit this weekend was a focus on the redistribution bill. Land expert Prof. Ruth Hall says it will be a game changer. More Videos 'Unrehabilitated Manana Must Face The Consequences... Former Springbok Lawrence Sephaka: 'My Journey Had... Trump Always Backs Bad Men Trump Promises Kim ‘Protection’ Know The Difference Between Human Trafficking And...