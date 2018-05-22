Babes Wodumo: Only The Latest In List That's Too Long Already

When Babes Wodumo's alleged assault at the hands of her former fiancé, Mampintsha, broke, fellow musician Cici was one of the first to offer the Gqom singer support.

In June last year, Cici survived an alleged brutal attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate.

She laid assault charges against him, and he was arrested and subsequently released on bail. He later laid countercharges of assault against Cici. Her case against him was postponed in April, because Mafokate laid a complaint against the prosecutor, who subsequently recused himself.

At the time of the alleged incident, Mafokate, the owner of 999 Records, was her manager.

She shared the extent of her injuries and healing progress on social media — she needed a pelvic replacement procedure following the incident, in which — she alleged in court testimony — the kwaito singer dragged her alongside his car for about 300m. She also had to undergo therapy to learn to walk again.



Taking to Instagram, the "Iqiniso" hitmaker assured Babes that she loves and cares for her.



What is both frightening and disturbing, however — not to mention infuriating — is that the assaults alleged by Babes Wodumo and Cici are just two in a constantly updated list of cases involving high-profile attacks on women that continue to horrify South Africans. It's a chilling reminder of the dangers that South African women of all kinds face every day; fame and success are no defence against male violence.

In recent months, these are just three of the assaults reported by women that have been high-profile enough to dominate the news:

Mduduzi Manana:

In November last year, the former deputy minister for higher education was sentenced to a R100,000 fine (or the option of a year in jail), along with 500 hours of community service after he beat up three women at a nightclub in Johannesburg.

One of the victims, Mandisa Duma, was held down by Manana's friends as he beat her. He resigned from his position as deputy minister following his conviction, but remains a member of Parliament.

Earlier this month, he was embroiled in another allegation of assault, this time by his former domestic worker, Catherine Wiro.

Danny Jordaan:

Singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson alleged in October last year that the South African Football Association (Safa) boss had raped her in a Port Elizabeth hotel room in 1993.

Earlier this year, she laid rape charges against him.

Last week, an unnamed 40-year-old woman reportedly filed a sexual assault complaint with police against Jordaan.

Responding to the allegations, Jordaan through his lawyer claimed there was a smear campaign against him.

"This 'new' purported case seems to be part of a coordinated smear campaign to [affect] the outcome of the Safa elective congress," attorney Mamodupi Mahlala said.

Furthermore, she claimed, "it must be clear to all that there are forces at work who will stop at nothing to utilise the media to discredit our client in the most nefarious way one can possibly discredit a person".

Thuthukani Mvula vs Mshoza:

Earlier this month, kwaito musician Mshoza laid assault charges against her husband, Thuthukani Mvula, after fleeing her home. Mvula gave himself up for arrest on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation, and pointing a firearm at his wife, allegedly threatening to kill her if she left him. He is currently out on bail of R5,000, and the case has been postponed to May 28.

The star recently penned an emotional letter to Wodumo, pledging her support.

