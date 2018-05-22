Equal Education Banned From Western Cape Schools Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Lobby group Equal Education must end all its activities at Western Cape schools by the end of business on Tuesday, following allegations of sexual harassment against three of its leaders, the Cape Times reported.

Last Friday, the Mail & Guardian reported on allegations of sexual harassment against Equal Education leaders Doron Isaacs, Tshepo Motsepe and Luyolo Mazwembe. The three have reportedly resigned.

The organisation released a statement saying,

"In the past month, Doron, former General Secretary Tshepo Motsepe, and former Head of National Organising Luyolo Mazwembe, have resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. This has been an incredibly difficult period for Equal Education. We know that the trust and confidence which our supporters have placed in us, and the reputation which we have built over 10 years of struggle, has been damaged by what has transpired. However, we are committed to confronting these difficult times in our movement's history, with honesty and with integrity."

According to the Cape Times, on Monday, Western Cape MEC Debbie Schafer reportedly wrote to the organisation, expressing her concern about its continued work in the province.

"While some of the allegations appear to be from people within the staff of the organisation, it is not clear whether any pupils are involved.

"If the allegations are correct, this is hardly the type of person we need working in our schools," said Schäfer.

She also reportedly asked for a report form Equal Education on the details of every interview or engagement undertaken by the three accused with female pupils at Western Cape schools this year.

According to TimesLive, Schafer added that if the department does not receive an undertaking by Equal Education that it will stop working at Western Cape schools by 5pm on Tuesday, it will instruct all schools not to allow Equal Education staff on the premises.

Equal Education has reportedly run several successful campaigns at schools, including campaigns on scholar transport, sanitation and safety at schools, as well as funding important litigation around schooling issues, TimesLive reported.