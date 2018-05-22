Former Top Cop Appointed To Take On Political Killings In KZN

Former acting police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, known for his tough anti-corruption stance, has made a surprise return as provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, TimesLive reported. Mkhwanazi was fired by President Jacob Zuma several years ago, supposedly because he did not get along with then-police minister Nathi Mthethwa. He was hired in 2011 to replace Bheki Cele, who was fired at the time.

Cele reportedly announced Mkhwanazi's appointment on Monday.

According to TimesLive, Mkhwanazi now fills a gap made by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mammonye Ngobeni, who has been on suspension for two years over allegations that she is close to controversial Durban businessman, Thoshan Panday. Mkhwanazi is reportedly in an acting position as the province can't have a permanent commissioner until Ngobeni's matter is resolved.

Business Day reported that Mkhwanazi has specifically been tasked with tackling political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhwanazi ruffled the feathers of the powers that be with his no-nonsense approach to crime fighting, according to reports. Answering questions from MPs in Parliament in 2012 on low conviction rates, Mkhwanazi reportedly dropped a bombshell, alleging that police were receiving political instructions on who they could investigate, according to an IOL report.

"We have been told in many instances of late that we don't have the right to investigate certain case dockets," he reportedly said.

His appointment did not last longer than 2012.

While there was initially some controversy over his appointment, as he was promoted several times to a senior rank before he took over from Cele, Mkhwanazi soon became known as a tough crime-fighter. According to the Mail & Guardian, there was unhappiness at the time when Zuma fired him.

He was the first career policeman to occupy the position of top cop in the country in years.

A former police general told the Mail & Guardian that Mkhwanazi was an "honest cop through and through – you can trust him with your life".

But he reportedly made enemies by suspending controversial crime intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli, reportedly a Zuma ally.