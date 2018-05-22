EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    22/05/2018 10:29 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Local Stars Reveal Their Caring Side This Winter

    "Great God, there are so many out there who have not only no place to sleep but nothing to eat in this cold."

    Lerato Maduna/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Boity Thulo.

    Media personality Boity Thulo is one of the celebrities who has decided to help the less fortunate this winter by donating blankets to street dwellers.

    She took to Twitter to announce her plans, to the delight of her fans who hailed Thulo for her act of kindness.

    Thulo is not the only local celeb to reveal her caring side. Founder of online radio station Massive Metro, DJ Sbu, this past Sunday spent his day giving back to the poor. Sibusiso Leope and his team took to the cold streets of Johannesburg and handed out food.

    "Great God, there are so many out there who have not only no place to sleep but nothing to eat in this cold," he said on Twitter.

    MORE:Boity ThuloMassive MetroNewsSibusiso LeopeTwitter