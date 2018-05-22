Local Stars Reveal Their Caring Side This Winter

Media personality Boity Thulo is one of the celebrities who has decided to help the less fortunate this winter by donating blankets to street dwellers.

She took to Twitter to announce her plans, to the delight of her fans who hailed Thulo for her act of kindness.

Hey lovers. Decided I'm going to buy about 40 blankets that I'll keep in my car and hand over to street kids ko di robotong. Le wena hao kgona, please do the same? Or anything that you can give to help keep them warm. ❤️🤗😘 — Boity Thulo (@Boity) May 17, 2018

Thulo is not the only local celeb to reveal her caring side. Founder of online radio station Massive Metro, DJ Sbu, this past Sunday spent his day giving back to the poor. Sibusiso Leope and his team took to the cold streets of Johannesburg and handed out food.

"Great God, there are so many out there who have not only no place to sleep but nothing to eat in this cold," he said on Twitter.