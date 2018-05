Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, welcomed the new addition to their family this week to much fanfare.

Both parents took to social media to share the arrival of their second daughter and her first snap.

They named her Tori Liyana Bala.



When announcing her pregnancy last year, Jennifer said the couple had been trying to conceive for two years.

Tori is a sister to their daughter Kenzie, who is turning five this year.

Congratulations to the Balas!