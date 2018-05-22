WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini Weighs In On That Infamous Babes Wodumo Interview

Minister of women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini has expressed her concern over the recent revelations that Gqom artist Babes Wodumo claimed on MetroFM's drive-time show to being assaulted by her partner Mampintsha.

Dlamini says gender-based violence is a "sensitive" matter and it needs to be dealt with "earnestly".

According to the minister, Babes should have been informed that she would be asked about alleged violence in her relationship.

"Now someone comes to an interview for something else and is not informed in advance or there is no negotiation whatsoever about this," she explained.

"Babes would have taken her own decisions and now she is put under pressure and as we are speaking I am sure she is shaken," the minister added.

"The perpetrator has to respond, he is give ample time to prepare for the response and if this was done properly."

She also highlighted that, unlike Babes, Mampintsha was given ample time to prepare his response.

"The [alleged] perpetrator has to respond, he is given ample time to prepare," Dlamini said.

She says there was another way in which presenter Masechaba Ndlovu could have handled the matter.

"But also find out if she [Babes Wodumo] has done anything to fight this because I am sure she would not have just sat down, there are steps she has taken. That whole thing has aborted efforts she had already started taking to try and respond to the matter," Dlamini said.

During the interview with Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Friday, Babes Wodumo accused Mampinstha, to whom she was engaged, of physical assault.

She said she'd ended their relationship recently, after things turned "sour". She also said the recent picture of her apparent engagement was old and was actually posted by Mampintsha. According to the artist, her ex-fiancée has the password to her Instagram account.

Mampintsha has since released a statement pleading his innocence.

"I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our [sic] relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain," the statement read.

"I fully understand that no human being owns or is entitled to another and that every human being is at all times at liberty to take personal decisions..."

*Women24 approached MetroFM for comment on Monday and this will be added once received.