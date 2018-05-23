NEWS & POLITICS ANC To AfriForum: 'There's No Need To Run Overseas; Let's Discuss The Land Issue' The ANC's Ronald Lamola urges South Africans – and AfriForum – to engage and discuss redistributing land constitutionally, rather than seeking foreign aid. More Videos ANC's Ronald Lamola: 'Nothing Will Stop Land Bathabile Dlamini: 'Gender-Based Violence Is A Sen... Bathabile Dlamini: 'I Want To Ask Manana, Why Are... On Ashwin: 'People Need To Talk In Order To Overco... WATCH: Here's All You Need To Know About Ashwin Wi...