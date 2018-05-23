Born In Australia, Raised In Cape Town, Making It Big In New York

Meet Felicity who was born in Australia and raised in Cape Town, South Africa.

She is currently based in NYC and makes sweeping, anthemic pop that recalls the likes of Sia, with a gravelly-soulful powerhouse belt reminiscent of Florence + The Machine & Joss Stone.

On Friday, the newcomer released her debut single Pilot With A Fear Of Heights, produced by Grammy winner Brian Kierulf (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears).

Over soaring, gospel-tinged back-up vocals and delicate piano, the singer's raspy-sweet soprano soars to begin the seemingly mournful cut with "I'm treading water, like a preacher's daughter." But as soon the sucker punch of a hook rushes in, it's clear the pop upstart's debut is gunning for song of the summer status.

WHAT FELICITY HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE SONG:

"Pilot with a Fear of Heights' is a song I wrote from a timid place. I wanted so badly not to want this person but ultimately being with him was my destiny," Felicity shares. "That's exactly what this song is about; a fear of destiny, a pilot whose job is to literally be in the sky, navigating a plane but is ultimately terrified of the largest component of the act (the height). Conceptually I came up with the idea while actually on a plane myself. I brought the idea into the studio the next day and the song basically wrote itself. Sonically I wanted it to be turbulent, which is why the song is slow until the first chorus hits, like a jolt of unexpected turbulence in your ears, then I got the lyrics to match and from there the song felt complete."

