Mampintsha Pleads For Patience; DJ Boonu Vows Support

Babes Wodumo's ex-fiancé, Mampinstha, says he is "a man under construction" who needs "patience".

This was the West Ink Records boss' reaction to allegations that he'd physically assaulted Babes during the course of their relationship, when he shared a picture of himself on his social media accounts after the news broke.

When the accusations were revealed on Friday during Wodumo's Metro FM interview, Mampintsha denied breaking her leg and giving her a nose-bleed. He would admit only to "overreacting" during certain "incidents".

"I am no saint, nor do I plead absolute innocence in the claims made in that interview. I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our [sic] relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain," he said in a statement.

In his interview with the station, Mampinstha blamed — but did not identify — a so-called "third hand". He claimed this unnamed entity is trying to "destroy his relationship" with Wodumo — a relationship she says no longer exists, because they broke up.

Mampintsha's friend and fellow musician, DJ Boonu, told Isolezwe that contrary to people's calls to boycott Mampinstha, he would continue to support him.

"People should calm down; nobody likes having their personal business put on the air like that, because everyone has problems. I don't believe that one person should go hungry when there's so much poverty in the world," he said somewhat cryptically.

He did not refer to the alleged assaults at all, claiming instead: "Babes and Mampintsha should work through their problems and continue with life. They shouldn't let problems make them forget where they came from. People get so much joy from the bad stuff, but the good things don't get spoken about."

Responding to Mampintsha's posts on Twitter, people called on him to stop tweeting and get help. Others have expressed disappointment in him.

As your fan I still can't believe you failed to answer two simple question ndoda.



"When last did you see babes"

"Did you beat babes"



Simple questions mpintsho,😟uyaphoxa yaz pic.twitter.com/ezhHTGkzQr — HalfMan_HalfAmazing (@Simphiwe_Acker) May 22, 2018

But u not patient with women sir how can we be patient with u. Even in your interview u were not patient enough to listen & answer the questions u only wanted to get your point ahead. If ppl are patient, kind, respect one another thy don't find themselves in the trouble u in now. — zazaza467 (@zazaz457) May 22, 2018

I think Mina you should seek help....you are showing signs of depression pic.twitter.com/LL8MhzU54W — Xolani Buthelezi (@MabeehB) May 22, 2018

Any chance of you dropping "cela basthandazise?" pic.twitter.com/wsaJUxQ3xh — Malambane -ZN (@UmalambaneZN) May 22, 2018