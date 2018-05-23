Miss Universe Is Coming Home For The Crowning Of Miss SA This Sunday

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is coming home this week to witness the crowning of Miss South Africa 2018 in Pretoria on Sunday.

She made the announcement via the official Miss SA Instagram account.

Demi-Leigh, who is the current Miss Universe, is living in New York for the duration of her reign.

In January she came home for the first time since her coronation in November last year.

Her week-long homecoming generated much fanfare. It included a meet-and-greet with South Africans and a visit to Cape Town, as well as her hometown of Sedgefield.

She said she is excited to witness this year's coronation, and also to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the pageant.

"I can't wait to be there and witness a new girl's dream come true and also welcome her into the Miss South Africa sisterhood," she said.

And what she's looking forward to most? Demi-Leigh said she can't wait to get her hands on some biltong!

Watch her clip here:



On Sunday, the 12 finalists will take the stage at the Sun Arena at the Time Square Casino complex in Pretoria, vying for the coveted title and R3-million prize package.

Current Miss SA Adè van Heerden, who took over the reins from Demi-Leigh, will crown her successor.

The show will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (channel 161 and MNet (channel 101).

TV star Bonang Matheba will host the event.

Tickets are available at TicketPro and cost between R160 and R560.