Pap As Breakfast, Lunch Or Supper Options? Yes – With These Recipes!

South Africans are ditching bread and switching back to pap — a staple in many South African households.

"Now that we've had a good maize [mielie] harvest, the price of maize has come down, so people are switching back to it, and that affects the consumption of bread," the South African Chamber of Baking's Geoff Penny told Radio 702 .

This has caused the bread price to drop, with brown bread prices currently lower than in 2014, according to statistics from the Pietermaritzburg Agency for Community Social Action (Pacsa).

As it turns out, one can experiment quite a bit in the kitchen with mielie meal — and with a dash of creativity, one can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner (although preferably, not on the same day!)

BREAKFAST

Soft porridge is an easy and delicious win for many parents, but you can also bake breakfast cookies using mielie meal.

Soft porridge

Jam and mielie-meal cookies

LUNCH

It gets better with lunch, as you can make anything from pap and mince pies to pap tert.

Pap and mince pies

Deep fried pap balls with cheese or any desired filling

Pap tert

DINNER

From fuss-free uphuthu and maas to pap squares topped with spinach or served with chakalaka, you are spoilt for choice with dinner.

Uphuthu and maas or milk

Pap squares topped with spinach, or served with your favourite stew

#Localislekker with our stiff pap squares with oxtail. Recipe on the blog now. https://t.co/14Ms4M00KH pic.twitter.com/btzVKltdmm — MyKitchenSA (@MyKitchenSA) March 18, 2018