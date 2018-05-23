EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    23/05/2018 11:41 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    SomGaga Is Now The Face Of Makeup Brand Black Opal

    Skaba hemisa, skaba fa chance...

    Getty Images
    Somizi Mhlongo (Photo by Nasief Manie/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Just when we thought that Somizi Mhlongo had done it all in the entertainment business, he hits us with more exciting news.

    The minister of fabulousness has bagged yet another endorsement — this time with makeup brand Black Opal. That makes him the first African man to be the face of the cosmetics line.

    On Monday Black Opal announced SomGaga as the company's latest brand personality. Somizi is also the face of McCafé Couch Sessions.

    People took to social media to congratulate him...halala SomG!

    MORE:Black OpalHalalamake-upMetroFMSomizi Mhlongo