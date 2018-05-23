SomGaga Is Now The Face Of Makeup Brand Black Opal

Just when we thought that Somizi Mhlongo had done it all in the entertainment business, he hits us with more exciting news.

The minister of fabulousness has bagged yet another endorsement — this time with makeup brand Black Opal. That makes him the first African man to be the face of the cosmetics line.

On Monday Black Opal announced SomGaga as the company's latest brand personality. Somizi is also the face of McCafé Couch Sessions.

We are proud to announce @somizi as the new Brand Personality of Black Opal South Africa#BLKOPLSA #ForEveryShadeOfBeauty pic.twitter.com/vIaZoInhGQ — BlackOpalSouthAfrica (@BlackOpalSA) May 22, 2018

People took to social media to congratulate him...halala SomG!

The AMAZING lady responsible for this fabulous deal - Brand & PR Manager for BLK OPL SA#BLKOPLXSomizi pic.twitter.com/yGy5QyGBkw — Likers Of Things (@Likers_2Do) May 22, 2018

first male face for a female brand 🔥 heh ndithi breaking boundaries 🌪#BlkOplxSomizi



what do you mean 😩 pic.twitter.com/eTd5aDjfrq — still cherry on 🔝 (@Cherry01_) May 22, 2018

The very first Male in South Africa to represent a female brand,🚨 @somizi is part of the Black Opl brand.#BlkOplxSomizi pic.twitter.com/fhrNBTwihk — Mam' Mkhize. (@I_Am_Nady) May 22, 2018