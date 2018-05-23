'Volumes' Of Evidence From Parliament Inquiry On State Capture Given To Zondo Inquiry

"Volumes" of evidence pertaining to allegations of state capture at Eskom have now been handed over to the judicial commission of inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, TimesLive reported.

ANC MP and National Assembly house chairperson responsible for committees reportedly said that last week, he had handed over "volumes of transcripts and other evidence" to the inquiry's evidence leader, former auditor-general Terence Nombembe.

Frolick was speaking in the National Assembly during a debate on Parliament's budget for the current financial year.

He reportedly said that the National Assembly would co-operate closely with the inquiry if it needed to do so.

He reportedly praised members of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom, and said Parliament needed to take action against "blank refusal of certain persons of interest" to come to Parliament when they are required to.

This was reportedly a veiled reference to the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma who refused to come to the inquiry.

According to Daily Maverick, it is not clear whether they will face any sanction for this and the Parliamentary inquiry's final report has yet to be seen.

According to Business Day, Zondo is expected to provide an update on the commission's work on Thursday.

The commission has started its work, according to Bloomberg, and spokesman Nathi Mncube reportedly said that investigators are analysing "thousands" of documents that are being received on a daily basis.

Public hearings will reportedly be held but a venue has not yet been secure for this phase of the inquiry.