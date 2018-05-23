Your Face Won't 'Freeze' From Botox – And Other Myths Busted

Botox has literally changed the face of the world — but brought with it misconceptions about its use.

From "frozen faces" to completely removing wrinkles — below we demystify five of these misunderstandings:

1. I will be expressionless or frozen after Botox

This will likely be the result if you overuse it. But using Botox moderately and properly (administered by a certified professional) won't cause a "frozen face". Botox, does, however reduce muscle activity, although it doesn't change it.

2. Botox is permanent

It isn't. Its results last only a few months, typically three to six. "For those who get injected at regular intervals over time, however, the results can sometimes last a little bit longer, since the muscles have been immobilised for a long period and can atrophy. That said, once Botox use is discontinued, they will slowly return to how they were initially, prior to treatment," said plastic surgeon Steven Svehlak.

3. All my wrinkles will be gone

This is not true. Wrinkles that develop as a result of aging or sun exposure, called static wrinkles, don't go away, but botox can treat dynamic wrinkles — which develop from facial muscular movement — by relaxing the muscle and so improving the appearance of these wrinkles, clarified Dr Wong Chee Hin, an aesthetic medical practitioner.

4. Stopping Botox will make me look older

Your wrinkles will go back to the way to they were after you stop using Botox. "Botox will prevent your wrinkles from worsening while you keep up with your treatments. If you decide to stop having Botox treatments, you will slowly lose the relaxing effect of Botox and will resume the normal development of wrinkles with movement. Botox will not make wrinkles worse," explained dermatologist Martie Gidon.

5. Botox is only for wrinkles

Botox isn't only for cosmetic use. It can, for example, be used to treat migraines and block the sweat glands of people who sweat excessively.