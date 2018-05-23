Your Sama Hosts: Somizi, Dineo Ranaka And Mpho Pops!

The Sun City Superbowl is the place to be come June 2, when the who's who of the music industry will gather for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas).

The event's organisers announced on Wednesday that Somizi Mhlongo would return to the stage as host.

He will be joined by radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Pops.

Taking to Twitter, Dineo could not contain her excitement.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I'm SO excited about this!!!! 😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 YAAAAAS!!!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🍾🍾🥂 https://t.co/q5DhONww0R — Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) May 23, 2018

The Samas will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 8pm.