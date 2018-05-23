EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/05/2018 17:37 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Your Sama Hosts: Somizi, Dineo Ranaka And Mpho Pops!

    The Samas will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 8pm on June 2.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Somizi Mhlongo hosted the 23rd annual South African Music Awards with comedian Tumi Morake.

    The Sun City Superbowl is the place to be come June 2, when the who's who of the music industry will gather for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas).

    The event's organisers announced on Wednesday that Somizi Mhlongo would return to the stage as host.

    He will be joined by radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Pops.

    Taking to Twitter, Dineo could not contain her excitement.

    The Samas will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 8pm.

