Babes Wodumo's Father Has Changed His Mind About Masechaba

The father of gqom queen Babes Wodumo has taken back his statement on Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu following a conversation with his daughter.

Speaking to the Sunday Tribune, Welcome Simelane said he changed his stance on the way Masechaba revealed news of the assault Babes allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-partner, Mampintsha.

He said Babes arrived home on Wednesday and they spoke.

"Babes has arrived home and told us everything. She said she was relieved that Masechaba had asked her about the abuse and that she had responded [of her own free] will," Simelane told the publication.

On Friday, Babes was on Metro FM to promote her single, "Ka Dazz". During the interview, Masechaba confronted her about the alleged assault, which she confirmed.

Referring to an incident in which she had a bleeding nose and a broken leg, allegedly as a result of the assault, Ndlovu said: "But we all know, we've heard from multiple sources, we've witnessed the fact that you have been physically abused by Mampintsha. That he has beaten you in your relationship."

At that point, Babes could be seen taking deep breaths and crying while nodding.

Simelane, who previously said the interview had left his family with many questions, said he was not ready to talk about his conversation with Babes.

Responding to the allegations against him, Mampintsha, who owns West Ink Records to which Babes was previously signed, has admitted only to "overreacting in some incidents" throughout their relationship.

He also claims there was "a third hand" trying to destroy his relationship with Babes.