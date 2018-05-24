Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: Behind The Scenes At Her Cosmo Cover Shoot!

The year 2018 has been a year of many firsts for Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. After recently completing her first Cosmopolitan magazine cover shoot, the 22-year-old let us in on the behind-the-scenes action.
The cover was shot in New York, where she is living for the term of her reign.
She also gave fans some personal glimpses, opening up about the craziest thing to happen to her on stage, her favourite series, and what she'd pick, offered the choice between pizza and boerie roll.
Watch the behind-the-scenes shoot below:
This week, Demi-Leigh will be home for the crowning of Miss South Africa on Sunday.