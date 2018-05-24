Now Supra's Detractors Want Him Removed As ANC Provincial Chair

Having resigned as premier of the North West, Supra Mahumalepo faces a new challenge as calls mount for his removal as chairperson of the ANC in the North West, according to Times Select.

Mahumapelo announced his resignation as premier on Wednesday, following weeks of violent protests in that province calling for his removal and the intervention of national government.

But his detractors are not satisfied, according to Times Select, and want the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) to disband the North West Provincial Executive Council (PEC). The call comes from, among others, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the province, which has reportedly called the provincial leadership a "one-man show".

"Our view is that if you had a provincial leadership of the ANC that is equal to the task, all the challenges that [have arisen] for the past two months, wouldn't have [arisen]," ANCYL secretary Sipho Dial reportedly said.

"We want the NEC to dissolve and allow for a rebuilding process where capable comrades who are familiar with the practices of the ANC are given chance to take charge ... especially as we are approaching provincial and national government elections," said Dial.

Party insiders reportedly say the dissolution of the PEC will help dissolve tensions in the provincial cabinet.

Meanwhile, Mahumapelo reportedly said he does not expect to be deployed elsewhere in government, according to Eyewitness News.

"I do not expect, from the organisation, compensation in the form of a new position because the ANC does not owe us any position," he reportedly said. He reportedly said his decision to take "early retirement" was conscious.

"So one has arrived at the conscious decision, a very conscious decision, to say we'll have to make sure that one is allowed to go on early retirement on this particular matter. So that those two processes can go on unhindered and without perceptions of one using the office to either defend himself or get at other people who seem to be differing with one politically."

But not everyone is satisfied with Mahumapelo's resignation.

According to eNCA, the DA said it was uncomfortable with Mahumapelo staying on as ANC chairperson in the province. His resignation was welcomed by unions, the EFF and Cope.