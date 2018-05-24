Women On Dating Apps Mainly For Confidence Boost, Not Love – Study

For some women, boosting their confidence is one of the primary reasons they are on dating apps — not necessarily to find love.

New research from the Norwegian University of Science found that women get a kick out of merely being considered a potential bae, even if they have no intention of pursuing the match beyond that point.

Oh forgot how much I liked #DatingApp for random confidence boosts... shows how much u can achieve when u put 0 effort in 😂 #NotSuperficial pic.twitter.com/CipPFtCyA8 — Mel (@Honeybun091) June 29, 2017

Researchers looked into the swiping habits of 641 Norwegian university students aged between the ages of 19 and 29, and women said their main motivation in going online was self-affirmation, rather than seeking a committed relationship or sex.

Seriously, if you're ever dumped for not being attractive enough, joining a dating app will definitely help your confidence. #Dating — jl (@jlilliana_) February 19, 2016

"you just need to have a dating app, not for anything serious, just a confidence boost." 🤦🏼‍♀️ G8 advice yo — Sariah (@saryeuh_) November 1, 2017

"Women use dating apps to feel better about themselves more than men do," said study co-author Dr Mons Bendixen.

Data from Lend Edu also confirmed these findings, as 44 percent of U.S. millennial college students indicated using Tinder mainly as a confidence-booster.

Looking for hookups was the second popular reason the millennials were on dating apps — and according to the Norwegian study, this was the main reason for men in particular.

They reported a desire for casual sex and short-term relationships on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

However, lead author Olav Botnen dismissed what he called a "myth" that men on dating apps are only looking for casual sex, saying this isn't accurate.

"Men who use these apps also seek long-term partners, but to a lesser extent than short-term partners," Botnen said.

The Norwegian research counters previous research on dating apps and confidence — that has found that dating apps lower your self-esteem and may likely result in you feeling "upset" about how you look.

