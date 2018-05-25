6 SA Designers Will Dress Miss SA Finalists – Get The Details!

With just two more days to go until the new Miss South Africa is crowned, the final details for the finale have been announced, and it promises to be one helluva celebration.

For a start, the finalists are all getting to choose a top South African designer to make them look magical on the big night. The event — dubbed the diamond jubilee spectacle — marks the 60th anniversary of the pageant.

It takes place at the Sun Arena in the Time Square Casino complex in Pretoria, hosted by media personality Bonang Matheba, with DJ Zinhle, Lady Zamar, Tamara Dey and Nádine Hoffeldt on entertainment duty.

Current Miss SA Adè van Heerden, who inherited the crown from Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters when the latter was crowned Miss Universe, will crown her successor on the day.

Demi-Leigh will also be home to attend the celebration.

The judges for this year's instalment include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Khanyi Dhlomo, Janez Vermeiren, Michelle van Breda, Siba Mtongana and Dr Rolene Strauss.

The finalists will each be dressed in a designer garment that describes her own style. The pageant's creative director, Werner Wessels, said the aim is to put the emphasis on each contestant's individual style, to ensure that she feels her most beautiful and confident on stage.

"We wanted to empower each contestant by giving her the freedom and responsibility to collaborate with one of South Africa's premier designers to reflect her personality and really show South Africa who she is," he told us.

Thandokazi Mfundisi and Tamarin Bensch will be dressed by Orapeleng Modutle.

Modutle said his designs for the two finalists will be a continuation of his recent collection "Princesses Beyond the Grave", inspired by legendary fashion icons who have passed on.

"I have designed the dresses as I would a red-carpet gown — both need to make a statement and show character. I am delighted to be making my Miss South Africa design debut," he said.

Margo Fargo and Karishma Ramdev will be dressed by Anél Botha.

Botha drew her inspiration from the finalists themselves: "They both have amazing figures, and the style and cut of each of their designs is to accentuate their figures and the female form. We have also extensively researched the current trends in fashion to create these gowns. Miss South Africa is more than a beauty queen."

Noxolo Ndebele and Tharina Botes will be dressed by Warrick Gautier.

Noxolo's dress is inspired by powerful natural African beauty, while the African sky at sunrise inspired Tharina's dress, Gautier said.

Anzelle von Staden and Bryoni Govender will wear Biji La Maison de Couture.

Biji said, "As Anzelle is one of only two blondes in the Top 12, I had the idea to just create some magic with the cool colours in the spectrum. This gown will have a distinctly glamorous 1920s' vibe infused with a bit of a 1950s' twist. Bryoni loved the idea of wearing a rose-gold colour to complement her skin tone. The silhouette will create and accent a fairly curvaceous flow, with a lot of volumes and lush movement of the fabric".

Danielle de Jager and Thulisa Keyi will be dressed by Salomie du Plooy.

Salomie said the gowns will be modern and light with flowing fabrics that allow for movement: "I really wanted to create something on trend and different."

Akile Khoza and Tamaryn Green will be wearing Galluzzi e Gini.

The design house said the finalists have been able to contribute to their designs, which makes their dresses different to each other — one being clean and modern, and the other full of movement and shine.

The pageant will be televised live on MNet (channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

Tickets are available at TicketPro and cost between R160 and R560.