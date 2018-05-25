Best of Videos: The Week That Was

Land, and how it will be redistributed, was still top of the agenda all week. Babes Wodumo getting "ambushed" in an interview about allegations that she was assaulted by her ex raised concerns with Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. South Africa's race debate flared up after Ashwin Willemse walked out of a SuperSport broadcast, and HuffPost got seasoned sports anchor Echbert Boezak's take on the incident. Let's get into it:

1. ANC's Ronald Lamola: 'Nothing Will Stop Land Expropriation'

ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola says nothing will stand in the way of the party expropriating land without compensation.

2. Bathabile Dlamini: 'Gender-Based Violence Is A Sensitive Issue And Must Be Dealt With Earnestly'

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini sat down with HuffPost SA to express her concerns about the Babes Wodumo interview.

3. 'Black Players Are Seen As Accessories'

Seasoned sports anchor Echbert Boezak explains how Ashwin Willemse's walkout on SuperSport is symptomatic of a bigger problem.

4. The Redistribution Bill Will Be The 'Heartbeat' Of The Land-Reform Project — Professor Ruth Hall

One of the outcomes of the ANC's land summit this weekend was a focus on the redistribution bill. Land expert Professor Ruth Hall says it will be a game changer.

5. LG Mobile: Artificial Intelligence Is Key!

LG mobile has launched a new phone in its G-range, called the G7. Dean Prinsloo of LG South Africa told us about the G7 and the future of mobile devices.

6. 'Rafiki' — Ground-Breaking Kenyan Film Banned In Kenya

First-of-its-kind Kenyan gay love story gets a standing ovation at Cannes — but is banned in its country of origin for allegedly "promoting lesbianism".

7. La Liga: 'We Want To Be In Africa As Long As La Liga Exists'

La Liga Africa director Antonio Barradas explains La Liga's expansion into Africa, and how the Barca vs Sundowns match will attract more Spanish teams to SA.