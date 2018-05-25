Bipolar Disorder — South Africa's 'Hidden' Mental Illness

Today is National Bipolar Awareness Day — a condition an estimated 2-million South Africans suffer from.

Bipolar disorder is marked by extreme changes in mood, thought, energy and behaviour.

"Those who suffer from the condition say they experience extreme highs and lows. The severity of these mood swings and the way they disrupt normal day-to-day activities distinguish bipolar episodes from the ordinary mood changes we all experience from time to time," said Shouqat Mugjenker, mental health portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics.

Further, the dramatic shift in the extremes of emotions seem to have little to do with external situations.

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder used to be known as 'manic depression' because the person experiences periods of depression and periods of mania, with periods of normal mood in between. — Never Be Afraid To Ask! (@AfraidNever) May 25, 2018

Symptoms of bipolar disorder — previously described as "manic depression" — can include:

a sudden rush of physical and mental activity;

in very severe cases, there may be psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations or delusions;

racing speech and thought — one may even have grandiose delusions;

increased sexual drive or never feeling satisfied;

reckless behaviour, where good judgment and caution seems to have disappeared,

heightened irritability,

aggressive behaviour.

The exact cause of bipolar disorder is not known, but it is believed to be a combination of biochemical, genetic and psychological factors, according to The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

According to research , bipolar disorder is initially misdiagnosed in many patients, and more than 30 percent remain misdiagnosed for 10 years or more.

16 months, 8 suicide attempts, 6 hospitalizations, $26,000 in medical bills, because of misdiagnosis. but finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder without psychosis current episode mixed. — #FightingForMeagan (@for_meagan) May 20, 2018

Mugjenker said undiagnosed bipolar disorder can ruin a sufferer's life and can interfere with one's relationships and ability to make good choices, particularly during manic episodes, which can put the sufferer and others at risk. "During a manic episode, people with bipolar disorder often have impaired judgment and act recklessly, which could cause harm."

Other dangers of untreated bipolar disorder include substance abuse. Studies show that 40 percent of people with bipolar disorder abuse drugs and alcohol, while 84 percent considered or attempted suicide.

"Finding out that you have bipolar disorder can be difficult to process, and you may not believe the diagnosis at first, but know that you are not alone — and that it is a treatable and manageable condition. Through educating yourself, avoiding triggers, seeking support and committing to a treatment plan, you can lead a normal life," Mugjenker said.

"I didn't accept my diagnosis at first. Such is the stigma within society that

I found it hard to accept what I was being asked to cope with."



Joanne on living with bipolar disorder: https://t.co/A1ZtUzthIZ pic.twitter.com/FRhqNMFdZl — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) May 23, 2018

If you recognise any of these symptoms in yourself or a loved one, consult your local healthcare provider, who may refer you to a mental healthcare specialist, who will be able to help with a diagnosis.