David Tlale: It's Important To Take Young Designers Under Our Wings

Fashion designer extraordinaire David Tlale says it's important for established designers to assist those still trying to break into the industry.

"I think it is important that as an industry we mentor the new generation because they are the future, we current. We are building a legacy of what brands are all about and where we are going as a South African clothing and textile industry," he said.

Tlale also showcased the work created by three of his interns. He was in East London for a workshop for the Buyel'ekhaya fashion development programme, where he hand-picked the three young designers.

Tlale showcased his bridal collection at the Rand Club in Johannesburg on Thursday evening. He swapped the usual white wedding ensemble for a cherry blossom pink.

"The inspiration behind the colours was just, like, we can do conventional wedding dresses but we start doing new things, fresh colours are trending and a woman can wear beyond just the wedding day, and to say it can be your first dress or your second dress or actually your party dress," he explained.