"Idols SA" winner, pastor and gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa will release the music video to his latest single, "Mkhul'umsebenzi" this weekend.

Khaya released the song with the worship team from Oasis Ministries, a church he leads with his father in Durban.

Music video dropping this weekend on @one_gospel & on my VEVO channel. Please Download the single now! Link on my bio! #mkhulumsebenzi @OasisWorshipSA pic.twitter.com/w41x5TJrXW — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) May 24, 2018

And in what we're sure is a completely unrelated event, Khaya seems to once again have put his foot in it on Twitter.

This time, he needed tweeps to help him clarify the protocol regarding Uber drivers:

When you jump into an Uber who is supposed to greet who? Just checking protocol... — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) May 22, 2018

Many offered suggestions and responses.

How is this even a real question Mr Mthethwa? Basic manners prescribe that you greet, in whatever setting. Client or no client! — Lucas Hlongwana (@LucasHlongwana) May 24, 2018

You're a Christian man AND an african- you shouldn't be asking such questions



That comes before who's offering a service



It's their job and comsidered "professional" for them to greet you yes-but the Christian and African in you should instinctively greet first anyway — Ray Harvest🎶® (@Ray_Harvest) May 23, 2018

How you treat people providing a service (Uber drivers, waitrons, cashier etc.) will say everything about the kind of person you are. — Azanian Elmo (@NonLinearNodes) May 23, 2018

But it was TV show creator Portia Gumede who went for the jugular, subtweeting Khaya in a way that got the "laughing tears" emoji flying as fast as the "flames"...

You greeted every taxi driver from KZN to Jozi for Idols but now you need to check protocol for Uber? pic.twitter.com/aCBa6yfCio — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 22, 2018

He was not about to go away, though. Khaya clarified that he'd greeted the driver, but he was not greeted back.

Just so we clear also I did greet him first. And he just looked at me! 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) May 22, 2018

He also shared a rather unusual experience.

While on the subject of Uber drivers... stop this thing of sitting in the back guys, especially at night, these guys don't sleep, We were almost in an accident cause this guy slept on the wheel. Luckily I woke him up and I drove myself home in his car! 🤣gave him 5* rating — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) May 22, 2018

To which an official from Uber responded:

very sorry to hear this - we take this very seriously - please can you send me the details to alon(at)uber(dot)com so that we can address this with the driver. We also introduced driving hour limits to reduce the likelihood of drowsy driving - https://t.co/QT5rtI9Xxb — Alon Lits (@Litsvinnig) May 22, 2018

Khaya is no stranger to getting controversial conversations going on the app.

In February last year, he set Twitter afire when he asked on his timeline: