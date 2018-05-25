Ladysmith Black Mambazo On The Grammys, Fame And Brotherhood

Multiple Grammy-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will headline the 14th Bassline Fest coming up on May 26.

One of the group's lead vocalists, Thulani Shabalala, a son of founding member Joseph, told HuffPost that those going to the festival can look forward to the best of the best from the group on Saturday.

Video by: Pontsho Mabena

Thulani and his brothers Msizi, Thamsanqa and Sbongseni take turns leading the vocal section during performances.

Albert Mazibuko, who joined the group in 1969 when it first started, said he is proud of what they have achieved through music, and looks forward to performing to Mzansi crowds following the group's European tour.

"We're on cloud nine, thanks to our recent win at the Grammys. We're happy to come back home still in a celebratory mood. We are very aware that it's because of the support from our people here at home that we are where we are, and that's why we jump at any opportunity to perform at home," Buthelezi added.

The Bassline Fest is a family-friendly event running over three days from May 25 to 27 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Winning the Grammy

Earlier this year, Ladysmith Black Mambazo brought home its fifth Grammy award, making it the most awarded act in Africa. The band has more Grammys than artists such as Drake, who has three, and Ed Sheeran, who has two.

The group won the Best World Music Album award for "Shaka Zulu Revisited", a contemporary reworking of its 1987 breakthrough album.

Our GRAMMY AWARDS were delivered to our management office, today, in USA. Nine members of the group so nine GRAMMY AWARDS.

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM 2017 for SHAKA ZULU REVISITED.

Our 5th GRAMMY. We are incredibly proud! pic.twitter.com/d72fJwE9uJ — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) April 26, 2018

Thulani told HuffPost that when the Grammy was presented, the members were on stage mid-performance and did not expect to win. He said that before leaving for the tour, the group visited Joseph, who is now retired, to receive blessings.

"Our manager announced right on the spot that we'd won. Everyone in the audience rejoiced and celebrated with us. They were happy for us.

Msizi Shabalala received the fifth Grammy on behalf of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, winners of Best World Music Album for 'Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration'. Photo: by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS

"Even now we're still shocked that we have won five Grammys. That feeling never gets old. We want it to be known that we owe that success to our people here at home, who opened their hearts and their houses in the 1960s for Mambazo to sleep in during the days of apartheid, while they crisscrossed the country raising awareness against apartheid through music."

Rehearsing for our SOLD OUT concert in Norwich England. 1,200 people coming. Very excited!! pic.twitter.com/Ls6JdTAGqL — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) May 16, 2018

"We also thank the people for buying and supporting the music. You're the ones who put us on the map. We're still celebrating, even now," he said.

'We're Not Big'

Thulani said that despite the group's global success, the members don't see themselves as superstars.

"For us, it is the music that is superior and not the people. That is why we always tell young people that fame can destroy you. That is why we live normal lives. The music that lives in our veins is what is huge. My father always told us that a song will always be bigger than its owner. We always step back and just watch the music's success, and we allow the songs to just shine."

The brotherhood

Albert said there is great chemistry between the nine members of the group.

"When we tour, each one of us has their own dressing room, but you normally find us inside one dressing room, singing, dancing and joking around. We are a tight-knit bunch of men who love what we do — and more importantly, love each other. At 70 years old, I'm the oldest in the group, and the youngest member is 31 years old — but that age gap is not even an issue," he said.

Speaking against the scourge of women and children abuse, here's what they had to say:

Video by: Pontsho Mabena

Any more albums coming up?

"Joseph's sons have written wonderful music. The album is ready, but has not been recorded yet because we've been busy touring. It makes me so proud that after their father's retirement, they have put out really great music, and we cannot wait for people to hear this upcoming album, which we'll record soon," Albert said.

Come July, the group will take on Australia for yet another tour.