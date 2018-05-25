Weekend Guide: Some Fun Things To Do This Weekend

It is "quarter-to-weekend", and there is a lot to look forward to.

It's payday weekend for many too, so everyone is looking for a good time..

And everyone knows the weekend starts on Friday, neh? Check out these attractions HuffPost has uncovered:

FRIDAY

Food, Wine, Malt And Whisky

(Lifestyle event)

If you're looking for exotic foods and tasty beverages to start off your weekend, Kaya FM's 'Wine, Malt and Whisky Affair' is for you. The event will be hosted at Hyde Park Corner from 6pm to 9pm tonight.

We never taste on empty stomachs.



Join us tomorrow for night 2 of #KayaWineMaltWhisky 2018 and enjoy the menu while you sample wines and whiskies from various parts of the country and the world. pic.twitter.com/TxHulzYMB0 — Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) May 24, 2018

A walk past the stands offers an opportunity to get to know different wineries and distilleries. So if you're a foodie, this one is for you.

Tickets will be available at the venue (Hyde Park Corner) and online.

SATURDAY

Football and rugby

(Televised sport)

Uefa Champions League Final

Gather some mates and stock up on braai essentials, or hit a sports bar — perhaps the highlight of the weekend is the colossal clash between Europe's two biggest clubs, as five-time European champions Liverpool takes on 12-time champions Real Madrid in the 2018 Uefa Champions League Final in Kyiv, Ukraine.

It will be a clash between England and Spain — Liverpool will be aiming to reaffirm their place as the most dominant English side in Europe, and will be spurred on by their eccentric manager, Jurgen Klopp, and the mercurial Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid will be aiming to become the first club to win three Champions League titles consecutively. They'd also make history by winning "La Decima" for a record 13th time.

Manager Zinedine Zidane and evergreen juggernaut Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to bring glory home to the Spanish capital.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:45pm (South African time) and the match will be screened live on SuperSport 3.

Super Rugby

Rugby fans have a feast of Super Rugby on Saturday. There are four fixtures in total, two including South African sides.

The Crusaders host the Hurricanes where the winner will be top of the overall standings in the first game of this #SuperRugby weekend. pic.twitter.com/PiUgBPeU6P — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 25, 2018

Pretoria's Blue Bulls will host Australian side the Brumbies at Loftus Versfeld, starting at 3.05pm, and the evening brings an all-South African derby between the Stormers and the Golden Lions at Newlands in Cape Town, with kick-off scheduled for 5.15pm. If you can't make it to either stadium, there's always SuperSport 1.

Sunday

5 Movies to choose from

(Entertainment)

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (Action, Sci-Fi)

The latest in George Lucas' unstoppable franchise, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" starts this weekend in theatres around South Africa.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, it sees a young Han Solo find adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca.

'Deadpool 2' (Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy)

Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for the second instalment of "Deadpool". He's a superhero vigilante looking to stop new supervillain Cable, played by Josh Brolin, who also played Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War".

"Deadpool 2", part of the X-Men and Marvel comics franchises, debuts in SA theatres on Friday too, and will be looking to go big at the box office — after the first film in 2016 grossed $783,1-million [about R10-billion] worldwide.

'Life of the Party' (Comedy)

Comedy actress Melissa McCarthy returns to the big screen in this hilarious movie about a newly divorced mother who returns to college to complete her degree and ends up bonding with her daughter's friends.

'Sherlock Gnomes' (Animation, Family, Comedy)

This 3D animated movie is a sequel to 2011's "Gnomeo and Juliet". It features the voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mary J Blige and Johnny Depp.

After a list of garden gnome disappearances in London, the movie follows legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes as he solves the case of his missing friends and family.