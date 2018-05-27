A European Cup Final For The Ages

Victory and euphoria for 'Los Blancos', pain and despair for Liverpool.

The 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev in the Ukraine was one of the most pulsating European finales of all time.

From Gareth Bale's 'Un-Bale-vable' overhead kick to Salah's horrific shoulder injury, likely to put him in danger of missing the FIFA World Cup 2018, and a goalkeeping performance to forget by Loris Karius, saw a rollercoaster of emotions.

The game had everything, as Real Madrid seized their 13th European title while Liverpool fell short in the most heartbreaking of circumstances. Here is a look at three of the memorable moments from the 2018 Champions League final.

Sergio Ramos takes out Mohammed Salah

Mo Salah, Liverpool's 'Egyptian king', and Africa's best player by a country mile, saw his European ambitions halted as he was forced off the game due to a shoulder injury after he was taken down "WWE' style by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

Whether it was a plot to neutralize Liverpool by taking out Salah or purely accidental, Liverpool were never the same when Salah left and it was a heartbreaking moment to watch Salah leave the pitch in tears.

Bale's 'Un-Bale-vable' overhead kick goal

Gareth Bale scored one of the best overhead goals and arguably the best in a final as he singlehandeldy won Madrid the game with his two goals. Though his second goal was a gift courtesy of some poor handling by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, his first goal was truly something to behold.

Two goals from Gareth Bale, including a sensational bicycle, lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool as they claimed their 13th UEFA Champions League title. #UCLFinalpic.twitter.com/8qfJ8LNuCK — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 27, 2018

It would turn out to be a man-of-the-match performance by Bale who has since became the most successful British player ever in the Champions League.

Liverpool goalkeeping nightmare

In arguably the biggest stage for a footballer, and the biggest game of your career, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius would of been wanting to dig a hole and bury himself in after the final whistle, as he endured a a goalkeeping nightmare in front of goal as he gifted Real not one, but two easy goals.

Karim Benzema opens the scoring in the #UCLFinal and #RealMadrid lead 1-0!!! Karius went to make a throw, and Benzema blocked it into the net! Bizarre, but crucial goal. #LFC #RMALIV #UCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Qsbc4AYZnF — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) May 26, 2018

The first goal came in comical fashion as a routine catch by Karius saw him trying to distribute the ball by throwing it to his nearest teammate, only for him to throw it to his opposition.

The second one came when he failed to palm away Bale's fierce strike and his butterfingers and tame save saw the ball hit the net for Madrid's third.

He would eventaully break into tears after the match and apologised to the Liverpool supporters for his nightmare performance.