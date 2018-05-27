Reports: Senior DA Leaders Plotting To Form Breakaway 'True Liberal Party'

City Press is reporting that senior members of the Democratic Alliance are plotting a split and plan to form a breakaway 'true liberal party' to contest next year's general elections.

It has been alleged that at least five senior and prominent MPs are said to be involved in this new initiative.

They are reportedly angry about the direction the party is taking under the leadership of Mmusi Maimane, with the senior leaders looking to get Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to head the new force.

This comes in wake of tensions that seem to be dividing the party over race, transformation and policy positions. Maimane wants to broaden the DA's appeal by making it responsive to transformation and economic inequality, but some party ideologues believe this stance is forcing the DA to divert from the traditional liberalism for which it has stood.