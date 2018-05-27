SA Express's Dodgy R2.4b Fuel Deal

It has been reported by the Sunday Times that a Pretoria music promoter has been awarded a three-year deal of R2,4-billion to supply SA Express with fuel, at a rate of R67-million a month.

The airline, however, already has a 10-year contract to receive jet fuel from South African Airways (SAA). The deal was reportedly sealed without any tender process or the approval of the airline's board and management.

Two SA Express executives, Sam Vilakazi and Merriam Mochoele, reportedly engineered a deal with EML Energy, which is owned by Pretoria music promoter Eldridge Motlhake.

"I can't comment due to contractual obligations," Motlhake said last night. SA Express did not receive one drop of fuel for the R2.4-billion deal and the Sunday Times has reported that an investigation will be launched.

Airline spokeswoman Refilwe Masemola said yesterday: "Once the irregularity of this contract was brought to the attention of management, the airline enlisted the assistance of forensic investigators."

On the Thursday, the South African Civil Aviation Authority announced its decision to ground the airline because of an audit which flagged compliance issues.