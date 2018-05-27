Your New Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green!

Miss South Africa 2018 is Tamaryn Green.



Outgoing Miss SA Dr Adè van Heerden relinquished her crown during the 60th instalment of the pageant taking place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

She said she is giving the crown away with a pure heart knowing that the next woman to take over will do a great job.

Tamaryn will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant later this year while her runner-up, Thulisa Keyi will fly the South African flag at the Miss World pageant.

She's a 26-year-old BComm accounting graduate from Fourways. Congratulations @Thulisa_Keyi, you are our Miss World South Africa!#MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/BeTbnG8fYD — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) May 27, 2018

She's a 23-year-old medical student from Paarl. Congratulations @TamarynGreen, you are our Miss Universe South Africa.#MissSA2018 pic.twitter.com/MutnX5Rudf — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) May 27, 2018

See some of the moments from the pageant here:

