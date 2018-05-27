EDITION
    ENTERTAINMENT
    27/05/2018 19:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Your New Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green!

    👑 👑

    Ponstsho Mabena

    Miss South Africa 2018 is Tamaryn Green.


    Outgoing Miss SA Dr Adè van Heerden relinquished her crown during the 60th instalment of the pageant taking place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

    She said she is giving the crown away with a pure heart knowing that the next woman to take over will do a great job.

    Tamaryn will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant later this year while her runner-up, Thulisa Keyi will fly the South African flag at the Miss World pageant.

    See some of the moments from the pageant here:

