11 Pictures From The Crowning Of Miss SA 2018 You Want To See

Tamaryn Green was crowned Miss South Africa 2018 to much fanfare on Sunday night.

She will also represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant at the end of the year.

READ: Your New Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green!

The 23-year-old medical student from Paarl walks away with prizes worth R3-million including R1-million in cash.

Her crowning took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Here it is in pictures:

Photos by Ponthso Mabena.