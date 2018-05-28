Siyamthanda Kolisi made history on Monday, when it was announced that he would become the first black player to captain the Springboks in an official Test during the incoming series against England next month.

BREAKING! Siya Kolisi has been appointed to captain the Springboks in the Castle Lager Incoming Series against England next month, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington. Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/rcy3jPgnbt — South African Rugby (@Springboks) May 28, 2018

Though Chiliboy Ralepelle was the first black player to lead the Springboks — against a World XV at Walkers Stadium in Leicester, U.K. in 2006 — that was not an official Test match under SA Rugby rules. This means that when the Boks run onto the pitch against England in Johannesburg on June 9, Kolisi will become the first black Springbok to captain the national side in a Test.

Here are a couple of things you'll want to know about the new Bok captain:

Born in Zwide, a township in Port Elizabeth, Kolisi fell in love with rugby at a young age. At the age of 12, he was offered a scholarship to Grey Junior. He then moved up the ranks and played for the first XV at Grey High School.

His talent was first noticed by the Eastern Province Kings, and played for them from 2007 to 2009, eventually earning a move to Western Province (the Stormers).

Kolisi's move to "Province" would prove pivotal, and he quickly grew both as a player and fan favourite. He made his senior debut for Province in 2011, and in 2012 graduated to the Stormers squad.

Since then the talented flank has not looked back. His sheer power, passion and quick rugby wit led to the 26-year-old loose forward being appointed the Stormers' captain on February 20 2017.

Domestic Rugby

Western Province (2011 — 2014).

Appearances: 29.

Points: 35.

2012 Currie Cup🏆

Super Rugby

DHL Stormers (2012 — present)

Appearances: 97

Points: 80

For the Boks, Siya has played in 28 Tests since making his debut, at age 22, against Scotland in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on June 15 2013. He has four Test tries to his name, meaning he has scored a total of 20 points in the green and gold.

He worked very well with former coach Allister Coetzee. In 2017, Kolisi unexpectedly became the first black player to take over the Springbok captaincy mid-Test, when Eben Etzebeth failed to return to the field at the Principality Stadium after an injury, leaving his deputy in charge. June 9, however, will be the first time he has started a Test as captain.

Springboks

Appearances: 28

Points: 20

Kolisi got married in Stellenbosch in 2016. He and his wife, Rachel, are parents to four kids — including Kolisi's half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, who spent five years in orphanages before Siya and Rachel adopted them.