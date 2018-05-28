First Moments: Tamaryn Green On Her New Journey As Miss South Africa

Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, says she is determined and ready to make a difference during her reign.

Tamaryn, who is a sixth-year medicine student, took home the crown during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the pageant.

Speaking to media shortly after her crowning, the 23-year-old said as a young girl she always had a passion to help people, a passion that informed her decision to study towards a degree in medicine.

"Literally, until moments before I was crowned the new Miss SA, I was set in my plan to make a difference in people's lives through my career as a doctor. Now, however, with this platform, I can do both -- I can reach more people than I could have ever imagined. I get to make the difference I always wanted to make on a larger scale," she said.

Tamaryn said when her name was called out as the winner, the first thing she did was thank her creator.

"I just knew my life changed for me at that moment," she said.

She said her favourite Miss South Africa is Rolene Strauss.

"Rolene has achieved so many things that I want to achieve -- she's a qualified doctor, after winning this competition she went on to win Miss World. She has also started a family and handling everything so well and that is exactly why she is my inspiration," she said.



Tamaryn said her win did not throw a spanner in her academic works as she believes everything happens for a reason.

"I was on a plan and I thought I was going to complete my degree and become a doctor but that took a turn and took a turn for the better. I don't regret anything.

"I look forward to getting to know my country even more. I love getting to know new people and I enjoy learning new cultures and I'm excited to get out there," Tamaryn said.



When asked what her message to victims of domestic violence would be, Tamaryn said speaking out is the best first step.

"Find your safe space, and then seek help to get out," she said.

With the title, Tamaryn walks away with an R3-million prize package.

This includes among other prizes, R1-million in cash from Cell C and Sun International, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment for the year of her reign, a Nissan Qashqai worth R445,500 and the use of designer garments for red-carpet appearances.