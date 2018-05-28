EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/05/2018 06:05 SAST | Updated 10 hours ago

    Here. All Bonang's Looks From The 60th Miss SA Diamond Jubilee Spectacle

    Bafe mo'girl!

    Pontsho Mabena
    Bonang Matheba.

    Say what you will about media personality Bonang Matheba, but the TV star sure knows how to carry a live television broadcast like nobody else can.

    Bonang hosted the Miss South Africa diamond jubilee spectacle which took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday night.

    Many took to social media to commend her for nailing the show professionally and effortlessly and we couldn't agree more.

    Also stealing the show was her outfits -- five of them, to be exact. The 30-year-old stunned in five stunning dresses for the show, which was two hours long.

    And here's how she managed to do it all.

    Here are all her looks:

    1.

    Pontsho Mabena

    2.

    Pontsho Mabena

    3.

    Ponstho Mabena

    4.

    Pontsho Mabena

    5.

    Pontsho Mabena

    It would appear that fun was had.

    Slay on, Queen B!

