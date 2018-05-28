Here. All Bonang's Looks From The 60th Miss SA Diamond Jubilee Spectacle

Say what you will about media personality Bonang Matheba, but the TV star sure knows how to carry a live television broadcast like nobody else can.

Bonang hosted the Miss South Africa diamond jubilee spectacle which took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Sunday night.

Many took to social media to commend her for nailing the show professionally and effortlessly and we couldn't agree more.

Nice one Queen Bee @bonang_m — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 27, 2018

Bonang Matheba is the Queen of live tv presenting/ hosting. She makes it look so easy! #MissSA2018 — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 27, 2018

Protect Bonang Matheba at all costs #MissSA2018 she never stops just giving her best even though she's known for being the best in what she does. Every single time she tops her previous performance with a better performance. That's class, God given talent....A blessing to SA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4qlE1DCRZ — Innocent (@Innomatijane) May 27, 2018

Also stealing the show was her outfits -- five of them, to be exact. The 30-year-old stunned in five stunning dresses for the show, which was two hours long.

And here's how she managed to do it all.

Ok but how is Bonang changing so quickly?? — Rabada (@DeSICKMO) May 27, 2018

Here are all her looks:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

It would appear that fun was had.

...had the time of my life.. WOW!!!! To God be the glory. 🙏🏽❤️ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 27, 2018

Slay on, Queen B!