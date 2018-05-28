'Long Overdue' – Former Boks Hail Siya Kolisi's Captaincy

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Monday that Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks against England in the forthcoming Castle Lager incoming series, making him the first black player to lead the Springboks in a Test series.

He also announced that Pieter Steph-du Toit has been entrusted with the captaincy for Saturday's historic Test in Washington, D.C. against Wales. Erasmus confirmed the two appointments on Monday morning at a media conference at the team hotel in Johannesburg.

Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time.

"It's a huge honour to captain the Springboks, and Siya and Pieter-Steph are two honest, hardworking men who enjoy the respect of their fellow players," said Erasmus.

Born in Zwide township near Port Elizabeth, loose forward Kolisi is also the DHL Stormers captain, and has played in 28 Tests since making his debut at age 22 against Scotland in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on June 15 2013. He has four Test tries to his name.

Though Chiliboy Ralepelle was the first black player to lead the Springboks — against a World XV at Walkers Stadium in Leicester, U.K. in 2006 — SA Rugby has confirmed that it was not an official Test match, which means that Kolisi will be the first black Springbok to lead the national side in a Test when they take on England at Ellis Park on June 9.

HuffPost spoke to former Springbok players, rugby analysts and rugby journalist to get their opinions on the new appointment, and this is what they said.

Errol Tobias, who was the first black Springbok to play a Test match, was in a cheerful mood: "This is wonderful news. Especially because I am still alive as the first man of colour to play for SA, and to now see Siya Kolisi being the first black captain for SA — this is the best news I could have received on Monday!"

Errol Tobias, the first person of colour to play for the Springboks.

"It is only right and fair; Kolisi is the best player in his position, and he deserves it. For young players of colour, this would be mammoth motivation."

Owen Kumane, a former Springbok player and current SuperSport rugby analyst said,

"Let him lead [don't put pressure on the guy], he is a leader, let him lead. Let's not put this colour thing in it."

Former Bok, now SuperSport analyst Owen Nkumane interviews Richie McCaw.

Nkumane feels Kolisi should be judged on merit and not his skin colour, saying the "first black Bok captain" label puts him under unnecessary pressure.

"Let him be ranked [like] your Morne du Plessis; when you put the colour thing on him it becomes unfair. When Warren Whiteley was captain, he was not labelled. Let the young man lead; allow him that chance."

Echbert Boezak, sports anchor and journalist, said: "It's been long overdue. Kolisi has proven himself, and this is a great opportunity for him. SARU is moving rugby forward, and this is a symbolic moment. Rugby is going forward."

Former Boks and rugby pundits are hailing Kolisi's appointment as captain as 'long overdue'.

Bantwini Matika, head of the Transformation Rugby Coalition, said: "Not surprised by the appointment of Kolisi — we hope this is a start of good things for SA Rugby."

Matika lauded Erasmus for his innovative ways, and felt SARU had made a bold decision.

"Rugby is introducing bold moves. Transformation is not only in the playing fields — as we need equity employment, we need all the cultures and different ethnicities in every activity in SA Rugby. This, however, is a great start."