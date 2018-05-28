ENTERTAINMENT Miss SA 'Snubs' Pre-1994 Black Pageant Winners '60 years of Miss South Africa' celebrated former apartheid queens, but disregarded Miss Africa South/Miss Black South Africa winners before 1992 – barred from Miss SA because of their race. More Videos Find Out Why The People Of Ireland Went WATCH: New Miss SA Talks About Tackling Domestic David Tlale Showcases Bridal Wear – And His Greet Messi With Confidence: Learn A Bit Of His Ho... WATCH: Morgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Misconduct